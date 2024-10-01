Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $709.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $725.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,564,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,494 shares of company stock valued at $118,230,884 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

