NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 457.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,197 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 54.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $580,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

