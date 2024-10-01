Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 0.7 %

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

