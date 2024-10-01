Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 12,107 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

