Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.