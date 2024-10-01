Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $219,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,258. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

