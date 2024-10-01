Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

