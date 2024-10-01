Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.