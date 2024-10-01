Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

