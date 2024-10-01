Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Allstate by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

NYSE:ALL opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $193.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

