Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 286.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.