PeiPei (ETH) Price Reaches $0.0000 (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $65.03 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00261485 BTC.

About PeiPei (ETH)

PeiPei (ETH) was first traded on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000019 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,533,726.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.