Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, September 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Immuneering Profile

(Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.