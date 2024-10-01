Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $2,394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,363,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

