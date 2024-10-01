Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dragonfly Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
