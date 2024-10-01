Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

ATRA opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.