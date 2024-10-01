Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envela by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Envela stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Envela Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Envela Profile

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

