Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,610 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Cambium Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 627,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 83.80% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

