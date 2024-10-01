Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 30,295 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

