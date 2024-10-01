Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $45,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,897,000 after acquiring an additional 152,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $81,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 680,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

