Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $180.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

