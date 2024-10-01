Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $51,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $814.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,012.00 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,133.33%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

