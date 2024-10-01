Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $42,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $3,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,990,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,046,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

