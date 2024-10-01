Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CMP stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

