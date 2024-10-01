Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,429 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C3.ai by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $10,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

