Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,424 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

