Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 592 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NXRT stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

