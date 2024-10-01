Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $46,000 Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

