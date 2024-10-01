Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $54,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 56,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FirstCash by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.81 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.