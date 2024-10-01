Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Progyny by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 254,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

