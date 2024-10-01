Polkadot (DOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162.26 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.75 billion and approximately $162.26 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00007066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,500,104,292 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

