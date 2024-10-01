Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,428.50

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Polymath has a market cap of $60.85 million and $5,428.50 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00106691 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.06005197 USD and is down -21.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,007.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

