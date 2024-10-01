PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,392 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $410,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,549,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

