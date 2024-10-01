ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,698 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

