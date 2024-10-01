Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $254.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

