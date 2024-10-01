Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $103.84 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Pundi X (New)
Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.
Pundi X (New) Token Trading
