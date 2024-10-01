Qtum Market Cap Achieves $248.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Qtum has a total market cap of $248.01 million and $37.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00003894 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.77 or 0.04038395 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,339,284 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

