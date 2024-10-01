Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $13.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.70 or 0.99987870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

