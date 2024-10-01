Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 516,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

