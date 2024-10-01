REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of REX American Resources worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $7,946,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $810.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

