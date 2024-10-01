Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Up 11.4% in September

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 21,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 9,657,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,499,733. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,603,793. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $2,271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.