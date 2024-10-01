RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in RTX by 4.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

