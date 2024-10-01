Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stake Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 446.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,062 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

