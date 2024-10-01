Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

