Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $5,315,236. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

