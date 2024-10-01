SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

