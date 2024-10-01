Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Declines By 7.0%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 524,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $25,103.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at $150,988.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 79,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.99. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

