Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Drops By 10.3%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ambow Education Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

