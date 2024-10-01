Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Expands By 5.2%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,514.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,571 shares of company stock worth $403,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.42. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

