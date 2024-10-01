Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 7.7%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

